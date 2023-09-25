One Killed, One Injured In Road Accident
Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 05:59 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2023) :At least one person was killed while another got injured in a road accident on Multan Road here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw carrying college students collided with a
road Roller near Nawab Adda on Multan Road.
As a result, a female student died on the spot while the three-wheeler’s driver Farhat Shah was injured.
After receiving information, the rescue medical team from Station-11 rushed to the site and shifted the deceased
and the injured to the hospital.