One killed, one injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2023) :At least one person was killed while another got injured in a road accident on Multan Road here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw carrying college students collided with a

road Roller near Nawab Adda on Multan Road.

As a result, a female student died on the spot while the three-wheeler’s driver Farhat Shah was injured.

After receiving information, the rescue medical team from Station-11 rushed to the site and shifted the deceased

and the injured to the hospital.