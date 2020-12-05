One killed, three injured in collision in faisalabad

A man was killed,while three others sustained injuries in van-rickshaw collision at Satiana road here early morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed,while three others sustained injuries in van-rickshaw collision at Satiana road here early morning.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that the accident took place near Chak 33, when a rashly driven van collided with a rickshaw.

Resultantly, a 50-year-old man, yet to be identified, was killed on the spot,while three other including, two brothers Anwar and Waryam and one other Anwar Shah suffered injuries.

Rescue team immediately shifted the injured to hospital,while the area police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.