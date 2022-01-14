UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Three Students On Road

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A student was killed while three others were injured when a motorcycle collided with a van on Multan-Pattoki Road here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, four students were heading towards a school on a motorcycle from village Court Akbar when they reached near Pattoki Sugar Mills a speeding van hit the bike.

As a result, 16-year-old Hamad Liaqat died on the spot while Abdullah Shouqat, 17, Shehroz Liaqat, 11, and Saad Shouqat, 11, sustained multiple injures.

The Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to THQ Hospital, Pattoki.

