One Killed, Two Injured In Burewala Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 12:30 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Burewala area of Punjab, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, two groups clashed with each other and opened fire to settle land dispute near Burewala area of Punjab.

As a result of firing, one person died on the spot. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The police team after receiving information reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to tehsil headquarter hospital. Further investigations are underway.

