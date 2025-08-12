Open Menu

FETP Team Visits Rajar To Support Dengue Outbreak Response

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 10:04 PM

PESHAWAR, Aug 12 (APP): A team of Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP) Tuesday visited Union Council Rajar to support ongoing dengue outbreak response

The FETP team and staff of District Health Charsadda visited Union Council Rajajr to enhance dengue outbreak response.

Currently, 14 field teams comprising Lady Health Workers (LHWs), Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs) and Malaria Supervisors are deployed in the area to conduct indoor and outdoor surveillance, vector destruction activities, active case search and patient screening in accordance with the prepared micro plan.

The visiting team recommended the establishment of a facilitation desk to assist patients referred to nearby hospitals along with targeted Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and large scale community awareness campaigns to effectively contain the outbreak.

The health department reiterated its commitment to ensuring rapid response, community engagement and coordinated action to protect public health in Charsadda and other dengue affected areas.

