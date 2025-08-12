FETP Team Visits Rajar To Support Dengue Outbreak Response
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 10:04 PM
PESHAWAR, Aug 12 (APP): A team of Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP) Tuesday visited Union Council Rajar to support ongoing dengue outbreak response
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Peshawar, Aug 12 (APP): A team of Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP) Tuesday visited Union Council Rajar to support ongoing dengue outbreak response.
The FETP team and staff of District Health Charsadda visited Union Council Rajajr to enhance dengue outbreak response.
Currently, 14 field teams comprising Lady Health Workers (LHWs), Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs) and Malaria Supervisors are deployed in the area to conduct indoor and outdoor surveillance, vector destruction activities, active case search and patient screening in accordance with the prepared micro plan.
The visiting team recommended the establishment of a facilitation desk to assist patients referred to nearby hospitals along with targeted Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and large scale community awareness campaigns to effectively contain the outbreak.
The health department reiterated its commitment to ensuring rapid response, community engagement and coordinated action to protect public health in Charsadda and other dengue affected areas.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action
UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza
MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..
PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests
Man commits suicide
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlight ..
Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: Saeed Ghani24 minutes ago
-
PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop13 minutes ago
-
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations24 minutes ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests24 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide24 minutes ago
-
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood24 minutes ago
-
Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlights key reform introdu ..3 minutes ago
-
Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
QAA organises Essay Writing competition among students3 minutes ago
-
Burewala hosts grand Independence Day gala celebrating ‘Battle of Truth’ victory3 minutes ago
-
FETP team visits Rajar to support dengue outbreak response3 minutes ago
-
Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation drive18 minutes ago