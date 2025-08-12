Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) Launches Plantation Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:49 PM
Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) has launched a plantation drive in connection with Independence Day celebrations at Kunk Mandi Cantt
Cantonment Executive Officer Sardar Atif Sultan, while addressing traders and members of the civil society, said that freedom is a great blessing and must be valued. He urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign to make Pakistan greener and free from pollution. He added that this year’s Independence Day celebrations hold special significance as the nation’s armed forces have achieved remarkable success in the “Battle of Truth,” enhancing Pakistan’s prestige worldwide.
Paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans, the CEO distributed plants and national flags among children and offered special prayers for the country’s security and stability.
Member Cantonment Board and District Peace Committee Muhammad Yaqoob Sheera expressed gratitude to the CBM president and CEO for initiating the plantation drive to enhance the Independence Day festivities, assuring that Cantt residents would fully participate.
The ceremony was attended by Garden Supervisor Ch. Zaheer, Muazzam Waheed Khawaja, Abid Khan, Waqar Khalil, Jabeebullah Babar, former Assistant Secretary Tariq Khan, Khawaja Dilshad Ahmad, Ghazanfar Malik, and a large number of traders and citizens.
