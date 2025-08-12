Burewala Hosts Grand Independence Day Gala Celebrating ‘Battle Of Truth’ Victory
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Municipal Administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Capt. (R) Arshad Iqbal and Chief Officer Imtiaz Ahmad Joiya, organized a vibrant and colorful event at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium last night in connection with Independence Day celebrations and the “Battle of Truth” victory.
Renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga enthralled the audience with patriotic songs, while students from Punjab College and DPS presented captivating tableaus.
Commissioner Multan Division Rana Aamir Kareem Khan was the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Vehari Umrana Tauqeer, DPO Vehari Muhammad Afzal, former parliamentarians Ch. Nazir Ahmad Arain, Ch. Faqir Ahmad Arain, Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar, prominent social personality and CEO Al-Kareem Developers Rana Tahir Kareem Khan, Civil Society Network Patron-in-Chief Sheikh Shehzad Mubeen, Convener Abdul Rauf Ch., former Bar President Mian Iftikhar Ahmad Sabir, former Bar Secretary Sardar Zahoor Ahmad Dogar, office-bearers of the Central Traders Association including Rao Noor Muhammad, Sheikh Abid Farooq, Usman Jamil Bhatti, and thousands of citizens attended.
Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Rana Aamir Kareem Khan said that the historic and decisive victory in the “Battle of Truth” would be remembered as a golden chapter in Pakistan’s military history.
“This remarkable success has sent a clear message to the world that the Pakistan Army is an indomitable force of faith, determination, and honor, impossible to defeat,” he said.
He added that this triumph was a manifest sign of Allah Almighty’s special blessing and support for Pakistan. “Today, the whole world is compelled to salute the courage, devotion, and sacrifices of our soldiers. This nation, created in the name of the Kalima Tayyiba, will always remain under divine protection,” he remarked.
The commissioner stressed that the entire nation, united in spirit, is celebrating the sacrifices of its armed forces. “We send a loud and clear message to our enemies: every conspiracy, every malicious attempt, and every treacherous move will, by the grace of Allah, meet the same fate as before — utter failure. Pakistan’s flag will always fly high, and this sacred land will remain a cradle of peace, security, and prosperity until the end of time,” he concluded.
