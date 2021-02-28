UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Sun 28th February 2021 | 08:50 PM

One killed, two injured in road accident

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident on Sunday. According to details, the passenger pickup heading towards Liakhro from Diplo overturned.

As a result Nawaz Nohrio was killed on the spot while two other Basar Meghwar and Sawan Meghwar sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to Taluka hospital Diplo. The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities and took the vehicle into custody.

