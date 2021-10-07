UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:51 PM

A woman was killed while two others including a woman received severe injuries when a car overturned due to tyre burst near Bangali Stop, Chakwal Road, Mandra Tehsil Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while two others including a woman received severe injuries when a car overturned due to tyre burst near Bangali Stop, Chakwal Road, Mandra Tehsil Gujar Khan.

Rescue sources told that the incident took place when tyre of a speedy Mehran car was burst neat Bangali Stop on Chakwal Road.

As a result, a woman namely Nagina (35) lost her life while two others including Kauser (40) and Naveed (18) received severe injuries who were shifted to nearby hospital.

