One killed, two injured in road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while two others including a woman received severe injuries when a car overturned due to tyre burst near Bangali Stop, Chakwal Road, Mandra Tehsil Gujar Khan.

Rescue sources told that the incident took place when tyre of a speedy Mehran car was burst neat Bangali Stop on Chakwal Road.

As a result, a woman namely Nagina (35) lost her life while two others including Kauser (40) and Naveed (18) received severe injuries who were shifted to nearby hospital.