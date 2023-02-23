One mln citizens to be sent abroad for employment: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi here Wednesday said that the federal government has planned to send around one million skilled citizens abroad for employment by August this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi here Wednesday said that the federal government has planned to send around one million skilled citizens abroad for employment by August this year.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after inspecting the Overseas Pakistani Foundation's Facilitation Desk and other facilities at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The Minister said that South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Romania, Portugal, Malta among other countries have shown keen interest in hiring services of Pakistanis' manpower.

He said Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was being signed with these countries to send one million skilled workforces and youth there by August this year.

Since April last year, he said six lac Pakistanis were sent abroad for employment.

Sajid Tori said the government was committed to providing relief to overseas Pakistani and opening one window OPF facilitation desk at Bacha Khan airport having representatives of 13 departments including PIA, NADRA, Immigration and Passport, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Customs, ANF, Bureau of Immigration and Oversees Employment, ASF, Overseas Employment Corporation, CAA and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation was aimed to provide best services and quickly address complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

He said a joint scanning mechanism would be introduced at airports for which interior and anti-narcotics ministries would be approached to further facilitate overseas Pakistanis. He added that out of 2,100 complaints of the expatriate Pakistanis, over 1,700 were addressed and work on the resolution of other issues was underway that would soon be resolved.

The government was well aware of the problems of overseas Pakistanis related to the power of attorney for bringing investment and land disputes and a summary would be moved soon to the federal cabinet for adaptation of an inclusive mechanism to decide such cases in sixty days.

Sajid Tori said MOU would be shortly signed for the allocation of a five percent quota in public sector universities for children of overseas Pakistanis, adding the government would also provide financial support in the shape of payment of fees to facilitate children of overseas Pakistani studying in foreign universities through Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said the government was well aware of the housing issues and hinted at providing plots and keys of houses to overseas Pakistanis on merit on March 23.

Terming Imran Khan's Jails Bharo Movement as a political gimmick, he said that such an uncalled for movement had never succeeded in our country's history.

He said that PTI leadership started the jail bharo movement in a bid to divert people's attention after Imran Khan failed to deliver in its nearly four years of rule. He said Imran Khan was trying to please his dissident workers and leaders after they were unnerved over his irrational decision about dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies.

Earlier, the minister inspected the one window desk of the OPF and directed representatives of all 13 different departments to provide speedy services and swiftly resolve complaints of overseas Pakistanis.