One More Boy Lost Life By Kite Flying

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

One more boy lost life by kite flying

A boy on Monday electrocuted to death while kite flying here at Talokar Town Mohallah Sidique Abad

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A boy on Monday electrocuted to death while kite flying here at Talokar Town Mohallah Sidique Abad.

According to the details,a 10 years old, Yahya son of Syed Marjan resident of Bajur was flying kite when his kite stuck with 11000 KV electricity transmission pole, while trying to recover the kite Yahya collide with high tension line and died at the spot.

Locals shifted the boy to the hospital but he could not survive. The dead body was later shifted to Bajur the native town ofill-fated Yahya for the funeral prayer.

This was the second death during one week by kite flying in Haripur, a couple a days ago a 12 years old boy also fell from the rooftop while flying kite at Sheranwala gate area.

