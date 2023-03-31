One terrorist killed, two injured in Sibi IBO: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Security Forces have killed a terrorist and injured two in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Noshman, South of Sibi who were involved in targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news, the Security Forces had initiated an IBO from March 30 onwards to intercept a group of terrorists operating in Noshman, South of Sibi.

The Forces based on credible information, laid multiple ambushes along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the last two days.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. However, on being blocked, they opened fire onto the Security Forces.

During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while two others were injured whereas a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

"Pakistan Army, in step with the Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.