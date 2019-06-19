UrduPoint.com
One- Wheeling, Over-speeding, Bike Racing Banned In Dasht

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dasht Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on one- wheeling, over-speeding and racing of motorcycles in Dasht to save precious human lives.

He urged public to cooperate with local administration for controlling one-wheeling, over-speeding and motorbikes racing because several young people have lost their precious lives during these practices, said a press release issued here.

The AC imposed the ban on Friday and Sunday in the respective areas of Dasht.

He also warned the motorcyclists to obey laws otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

