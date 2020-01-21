UrduPoint.com
Online System On Cards For Disbursement Of Zakat Amount

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:27 PM

Zakat Council Committee Chairman Umar Farooq has said the government is taking sincere efforts to extend more relief to needy and deserving people in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):Zakat Council Committee Chairman Umar Farooq has said the government is taking sincere efforts to extend more relief to needy and deserving people in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over 51th meeting of the committee in Benevolent Fund Building Peshawar which discussed matters pertaining to launching an organized online programme for provision of zakat amount to deserving people in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan.

The online program would benefit largely benefit deserving people of remote areas of the province.

Umar Farooq said the poor were neglected during governments of other parties in the province, but this government, he added, was taking tangible measures to extend more relief to underprivileged segment of the society.

The meeting decided to bring salaries and privileges of zakat fund's employee on a par with employees of other provinces.

It was also recommended to provide aid worth Rs5 million to AlShifa Eye Hospital KDA, phase-II Kohat, Rs0.5 million to Abdul Sammad Memorial Trust.

The meeting said that complete transparency should be ensured in disbursement of zakat funds in order to help deserving people timely.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Muhammad Fayaz Khan, Deputy Secretary Shabir Ahmed and Member Committee Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

