Online Zakat System Soon: Zakat Council Committee (ZCC)

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

Online Zakat System soon: Zakat Council Committee (ZCC)

A meeting of Zakat Council Committee (ZCC) chaired by its Chairman Umer Farooq Monday revealed that online zakat system in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan would soon be started for transparent disbursement of Zakat among deserving and destitute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):A meeting of Zakat Council Committee (ZCC) chaired by its Chairman Umer Farooq Monday revealed that online zakat system in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan would soon be started for transparent disbursement of Zakat among deserving and destitute.

The meeting besides others was attended by Deputy Secretary Mohammad Fayaz Khan, Deputy Secretary Shabir Ahmed and member ZCC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohamamd Ayaz Khan.

Chairman ZCC Umer Farooq informed that as per directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the provincial government was taking measures to provide maximum relief to poor and focusing the deprived segment of society from Zakat.

The participants of the meeting recommended provision of Rs 0.5 million each to Al-Shifa Eye Hosptial, Kohat and Abdul Samad Memorial Trust under Zakat fund besides giving more grants to Mardan Medical Complex.

The meeting issued directives to bring the salaries and other privileges of staff of Zakat Fund Council at part with employees of other provinces.

