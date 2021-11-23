UrduPoint.com

Only Modi Can Celebrate, Award Defeat: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that only Indian Prime Minister Modi could celebrate and award defeat.

In a tweet, tagging the news item from an Indian news agency about awarding Vir Chakra by Indian regime to disgraced Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan, he said that Modi was living in a fool's paradise.

