'OPC providing facilities to overseas Pakistanis'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Dr Shahid Mahmood Wednesday said expats could easily obtain computerized documentary record of land of any area from the OPC Mall Markaz.

He said: "My first mission is to provide facilities to overseas Pakistanis under one roof and to solve their problems on priority basis", adding that the staff of Mall Markaz was fully prepared for the timely issuance of Fard, access to land records and provision of necessary information regarding revenue matters.

He said the government was committed to solve all their problems on priority basis and provide them all possible facilities.

Dr Shahid Mehmood said the OPC set up 24/7 042-111-672-672 helpline and it had alsodeveloped a special mobile app for convenience of overseas Pakistanis.