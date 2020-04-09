Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar has urged overseas Pakistanis to donate generously to Prime minister's Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020 to help the needy at this critical juncture when the country's economy was worst hit by the virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar has urged overseas Pakistanis to donate generously to Prime minister's Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020 to help the needy at this critical juncture when the country's economy was worst hit by the virus.

"Those who have been blessed with resources should come forward and help the destitute and the poor as Pakistan is a developing country which means our resources are limited," he said while talking to a delegation here on Thursday.

Waseem Akhtar hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan over disbursement of Rs 144 billion coronavirus relief funds among 12 million poor families, adding that it was great initiative to stand by the poor in the hour of need.

He said PM Imran Khan feels the pain of deserving families and daily wagers.

"Announcement of relief fund worth Rs 144 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among 12 million poor families is another feather in Prime Minister's cap," he said, adding that the data of applicants was compiled transparently beyond all political biases to give benefit to many families in need.

The OPC Punjab chief said that coronavirus was a global pandemic and like in rest of the world, Pakistan was also faced with a crisis. He said the impact of Covid-19 could be mitigated if every citizen played his part and followed the government protocols in letter and spirit.