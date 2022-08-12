UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held At Ladha To Address Masses' Problems At Doorstep

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Open court held at Ladha to address masses' problems at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration of South Waziristan is taking solid measures to address masses' grievances at their doorstep.

As part of such efforts, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Muhammad held an open court (Khuli Kacheri) on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Amjad Maraj at subdivision Ladha which was attended by elders of Mehsud and Burki tribes, public representatives, local media persons and officials of the concerned departments.

The ADC patiently listened to the problems and vowed that every possible step would be taken to resolve the inhabitants at the earliest.

However, he underlined the need for joining hands to resolve problems of the area and added that in this regard the district administration would provide all out support.

The additional deputy commissioner said the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and directed the officials concerned to take prompt measures for resolving the issues which were highlighted during the forum.

The participants applauded the district administration for holding Kuli Kacheri, saying such forums would help a great deal to resolve problems of the area and result in uplifting the living standard of people.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Media All Court

Recent Stories

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

56 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

2 hours ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

2 hours ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.