Open court held at Ladha to address masses' problems at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration of South Waziristan is taking solid measures to address masses' grievances at their doorstep.

As part of such efforts, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Muhammad held an open court (Khuli Kacheri) on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Amjad Maraj at subdivision Ladha which was attended by elders of Mehsud and Burki tribes, public representatives, local media persons and officials of the concerned departments.

The ADC patiently listened to the problems and vowed that every possible step would be taken to resolve the inhabitants at the earliest.

However, he underlined the need for joining hands to resolve problems of the area and added that in this regard the district administration would provide all out support.

The additional deputy commissioner said the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and directed the officials concerned to take prompt measures for resolving the issues which were highlighted during the forum.

The participants applauded the district administration for holding Kuli Kacheri, saying such forums would help a great deal to resolve problems of the area and result in uplifting the living standard of people.