Open court to address peoples' problems at doorstep

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi held an open court at Assistant Commissioner Office Samar Bangh to address problems of residents.

Speaking on the occasion, he said holding an open forum had yielded concrete results and peoples' complaints had significantly reduced.

The residents highlighted various issues pertaining to shortage of staff at hospital, Nadra Office, gas, electricity, drinking water, Baitul Maal, roads and encroachments.

The DC listened to the problems and issued directives for resolving them on the spot.

He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures for extending relief to the people.