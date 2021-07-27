UrduPoint.com
Open Kachehri Held At Bara Tehsil Of Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber on Tuesday held open Kachehri at jirga hall Bara Tehsil to address grievances of masses at their doors step.

The open Kachehri held on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshid was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Bara Tehsil, Naik Muhammad Bangash.

Besides others who attended the open Kachehri includes Additional Assistant Commissioner , Shah Wazir, Tehsildar Bara Tehsil , Gunja Gul and heads of various departments including Police, Communication and Works, Forest, Irrigation, TESCO, Public Health and Municipal Administration.

Local people informed the district administration about various problems and demanded to expedite survey of damaged houses for early compensation.

They raised issue of cutting of trees in Tarah valley and demanded water sprinkles on road, cleanliness of Bara bazaar, shortage to school teachers in schools and staff shortage in dispensary and basic health units.

Assistant Commissioner Bara, Naik Muhammad Bangash directed concerned department to solve problems of people on priority basis and present compliance report the Deputy Commissioner Office.

He said that the purpose of open Kachehri was to bridge the gap between the administration and people for resolving public issues at their doorstep.

