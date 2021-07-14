Operation against spurious drugs manufacturers' underway: Health Adviser

Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Health, Hanif Patafi Wednesday said that provincial government was conducting indiscriminate operations against manufacturers of fake medicine across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Health, Hanif Patafi Wednesday said that provincial government was conducting indiscriminate operations against manufacturers of fake medicine across the province.

Addressing a news conference in health secretariat along with health department officials who raided and seized a huge quantity of counterfeit medicines in Multan, he informed that no one would be allowed to play with innocent human lives.

He warned that CEO of District Health Authorities (DHAs) would be held responsible from whose areas fake medicines would be recovered.

The Adviser felicitated the health team led by CEO DHA, Dr Shoaib Gurmani on successful raid.

Drug Inspector, Rao Sajid Zaidi briefed the Adviser that they had recovered fake antibiotic and other medicines worth million of rupees during the raid.

The medicines were being labelled fake, he said and added that strict action would be initiated against all those involved in this heinous crime.