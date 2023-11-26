Operation initiated against anti-state elements: Jan Achakzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday said that the operation against anti-state elements has been initiated.

After their conviction, under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, he said that Adil Raja and Haider Raza Mehdi can no longer use the name of the Pakistan Army.

The action against them is an expression of determination that whoever plays into the hands of foreign agencies

anywhere in the world would be held accountable, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner's Office here.

Jan Achackzai also requested the governments of Canada and the UK to take strict action against them alleging that they were agents of India and had betrayed their motherland and martyrs of the country.

He said that these people can not use army ranks with their Names, and efforts would be made to bring back both the accused through internal polls.

The Information Minister said that the Pakistan Army has made immense sacrifices for the peace of the country saying that was why illegal foreign nationals were being deported to their respective countries, to establish the writ of the state.

He said that the protection of terrorists in Afghanistan was worrying for the world.

In response to a question, he said that NADRA has blocked 2700 fake passports in Chagai, Quetta and Taftan while a special team has been formed against fake identity cards in Balochistan.

Over 0.2 million fake identity cards have been blocked in Balochistan, total number of illegal immigrants in Pakistan is 1.7 million, he said.

He hoped that the deportation of one million illegal foreigners would be completed by January.