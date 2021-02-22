UrduPoint.com
'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad Successfully Continues,' Says Gen Babar Iftikhar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 04:11 PM

'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad successfully continues,' says Gen Babar Iftikhar

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar says that Pakistan forces through Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad killed 353 terrorists and arrested many of them since it started on Feb 22, 2017.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Babar Iftikhar said that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad started in 2017 was successfully continued.

"Lot of work is still to be done," said Gen Babar Iftikhar while talking to the reporters.

"Every Pakistani is sepoy of Radd-ul-Fasaad Operation," he stated.

Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the operation achieved its objectives and was still continued. He said that many operations were launched in all parts of the country.

"It was not just a military action. It was launched to restore public condidence on state," said the DG ISPR.

He said: " The public is part of this operation since it started four years ago on Feb 22, 2017," said the DG, adding that they would control every challenge in thier way with the public support.

He stated that 83 per cent work of fense completed on Pak-Afghan border. Director General Babar Iftikhar said that many soliders embraced martyrdom during this operation.

"Border managment is important and we are doing lot of work for its improvement," he added.

The DG ISPR also talked about different challenges as well as dossier on Indiani terrorism.

He also talked about social media and its misuse.

"Legislation is being made for social media," he added.

