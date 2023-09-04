Open Menu

OPF Establishes OWFDs At All International Airports Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has established One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs) at all International Airports of the country to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis on their arrival from various countries.

An official source told APP here on Monday, that OWFDs are located at each terminal (International arrival/departure) for the assistance of Overseas Pakistani passengers round the clock.

To a question, he said that courteous and trained officials were deputed at OWFDs to ensure the provision of high-quality facilitation and assistance to overseas Pakistanis.

The existing infrastructure at OWFDs has been upgraded by the previous regime to address the problems of expatriates.

Besides additional facilities, the service delivery at facilitation counters at various airports has also been improved with added staff/services.

He said that necessary assistance to the overseas Pakistanis has been ensured at the time of arrival and departure. Coordination among various agencies/departments functioning is also ensured at the airport for smooth arrival and departure of overseas Pakistani passengers, he added.

He added that special assistance is being provided to overseas Pakistanis who are physically challenged, senior citizens and passengers not maintaining good health.

For getting any assistance in lost and found baggage and for improvement in services/complaints at airports, these counters should be contacted.

Necessary guidance is also provided to overseas Pakistanis for their connecting flights and travel advisories for their destinations within Pakistan. Information material about OPF and its projects/schemes is placed at all international arrival/departure lounges.

OPF also extends all possible help and provides facility of ambulance service, free of cost, from the airport to deceased/ disabled OPs native town/ village. OPF staff deputed at airports facilitates the deceased's family in the clearance of human remains and coordinates with the ambulance for its timely transportation.

OPF Airport Facilitation counters remain vigilant to any repatriation of overseas Pakistanis from abroad and extend every possible assistance for their onward journey to their home towns, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan