OP&HRD Ministry Starts Implementation Of Expelled Expat Workers' Re-employment Action Plan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled expat workers' re-employment action plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has started implementation of the action plan for re-employment of the overseas Pakistani workers, who had been expelled by their foreign employees in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ousted skilled workers would be provided technical and financial assistance under the Kamyab Jawan and Ehsaas programmes, while Technical and Vocational institutions of the country would also be engaged in that regard, an OP&HRD Ministry official told APP.

He said the ministry had recently launched a portal to document the overseas workers, who had lost their jobs abroad due to the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 across the world.

"Around 40,000 expelled workers have registered themselves with the portal, indicating that the initiative receives overwhelming response from the skilled overseas workers," he noted.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on OP&HRD Sayed Zulifkar Abbas Bukkhari, in a statement, said it was imperative to create job opportunities for the skilled workers, returning to the country after losing jobs in their host countries.

Efforts were afoot to offer financial assistance to such workers under the Ehsaas Programme, he said, adding,"We realize the problems of the returning workers in the trying times." He said special initiatives were being taken to facilitate Pakistani labourers and jobless, following the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The safe repatriation and provision of livelihood to the Pakistani manpower is among the top priorities of the government," he said, hinting at reintegration of such workers in the society.

