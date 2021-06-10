OPHRD strives to explore new job markets for manpower: Survey

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) is striving to boost export of Pakistani manpower by exploring new job markets in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) is striving to boost export of Pakistani manpower by exploring new job markets in the world.

A comprehensive diversification strategy has been developed for top five priority countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, Qatar and Oman along with other five potential countries such as Kuwait, South Korea, Japan, Germany and China to promote the export of manpower to these countries, said the Economic Survey 2020-21.

It was launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in a news conference on Thursday to highlight the economic achievements of the present government from July to March.

The document said a task force had been established in order to enhance manpower export and facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

To boost manpower export, it said the OPHRD ministry signed bilateral agreements with different countries such as Turkey and Malaysia in 2020.

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the OPHRD, convened a webinar on 'potential of ICT Human Resource Export to Japan' on December 17, 2020.

All major stakeholders including Ministries of OPHRD, Foreign Affairs & IT & Telecom, Embassy of Japan, Islamabad, Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, Ignite, Pakistan Software Export board, NUML, NUTECH, Pakistan Japan business Forum, Pakistan Software Houses Association, Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association, Pakistan and Japan based IT companies and a large number of IT personnel attended the webinar.

The OEC and National University of Modern Languages had also developed consensus to start online Japanese language classes for ICT overseas job-seekers.

An awareness campaign was launched to sensitize different stakeholders regarding opportunities, requirements, modalities and procedures involved in ICT human resource export to Japan.

The OEC convened online and in-person Korean language classes for facilitating those who were keen to go to South Korea for employment purpose.

375 students were enrolled for the said classes from July to December 2020.

The OEC signed a cooperation Agreement with the Ministry of Health (MoH) Kuwait for supply of medical professionals. As a result, 404 medical professionals (doctors/ nurses/technicians) had joined their duties in various hospitals of Kuwait.

Further recruitment of medical professional for Kuwait is under process.

The cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait in the field of employment has revived after a long time.