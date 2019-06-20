Opposition adopts negative, undemocratic thinking over budget: Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Wednesday said the opposition parties had adopted a negative thinking they would not approve the budget, which was undemocratic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Wednesday said the opposition parties had adopted a negative thinking they would not approve the budget , which was undemocratic.

The minister, in a statement, said it was a constitutional and democratic responsibility of both the government and the opposition to approve the budget.

He said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif instead of hurling accusations on others should give an account for the looted money. He should inform the nation that as to why his son and son-in-law were not returning to Pakistan, Sumsam added.

The minister said those who had escaped abroad, including Ishaq Dar, would be brought back to Pakistan and held accountable for each and every penny of the looted public money.

He said making a hue and cry in the assemblies was a pre-planned by the opposition parties under a specific agenda, but their such tactics would not weaken the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

Sumsam Bukhari said the speech delivered by Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly was not up to the stature of a political leader, it rather showed his frustration.

He said had the past rulers fulfilled their commitments then the people would not have rejected them.

The minister said heavy commissions were taken from mega projects during the government of Nawaz Sharif and that ill-gotten money was laundered abroad to make assets there. The Nawaz League, he said, remained indulged in giving favours to aides and cronies and indulging in corruption.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan held a strong resolve to take all those elements, who remained involved in corruption, to their logical end.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said, came into power by getting public mandate to take stern action against corruption. "We strongly believe that the public money retrieved from the looters and plunderers should be returned to the national exchequer as it will reduce the economic crisis and rid the people of price hike and other financial problems."