UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Carrying Out Anti-state Narrative: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:38 PM

Opposition carrying out anti-state narrative: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the opposition was carrying out anti-state narrative through public gatherings and involved in playing a dangerous game

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the opposition was carrying out anti-state narrative through public gatherings and involved in playing a dangerous game.

"Pakistan is combating on different fronts against the enemies. But, the opposition is caring out its narrative against the country," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said opposition had started to malign the national institutions when it was failed to get any relief from the government in different corruption cases.

He said that the opposition had played its last card by tabling points for amending National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws during the passage of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation.

He said members of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz were even speaking lies with courageously and they have feeling no shame for this.

He said during the Gujranwala pubic gathering, opposition leaders had delivered poisonous speeches against the national institutions.

"It was sole responsibility of the opposition parties to hold a strict check on the government policies and keenly observe its work," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gujranwala Financial Action Task Force From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

2 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

38 minutes ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

38 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

38 minutes ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.