Opposition carrying out anti-state narrative: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the opposition was carrying out anti-state narrative through public gatherings and involved in playing a dangerous game.

"Pakistan is combating on different fronts against the enemies. But, the opposition is caring out its narrative against the country," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said opposition had started to malign the national institutions when it was failed to get any relief from the government in different corruption cases.

He said that the opposition had played its last card by tabling points for amending National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws during the passage of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation.

He said members of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz were even speaking lies with courageously and they have feeling no shame for this.

He said during the Gujranwala pubic gathering, opposition leaders had delivered poisonous speeches against the national institutions.

"It was sole responsibility of the opposition parties to hold a strict check on the government policies and keenly observe its work," he said.