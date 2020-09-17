UrduPoint.com
Opposition Fails To Control 200 Members In Joint Session: Asad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Wednesday said the opposition parties got defeated for the third time in few weeks despite having numeric advantage in the joint session of the National Assembly and Senate.

"The 200 members in the joint session are beyond their control but still they (opposition parties) are making tall claims of overthrowing the government," he said in a tweet after passage of three financial action task force related bills in the Parliament.

