Opposition Has No Courage To Hold Long March: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Opposition has no courage to hold long march: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the opposition parties had no courage to hold long march.

A peaceful protest demonstration was right of the opposition parties, but the violation of law and the Constitution would not be tolerated, he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel in response to the opposition's All Parties Conference.

The minister said opposition parties' leaders were involved in massive corruption and they were making all such efforts to escape from the accountability process.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was involved in corruption and money laundering cases and many of them had been proved against him.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was first time politically unemployed and he was using different tactics to come into power.

More Stories From Pakistan

