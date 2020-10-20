UrduPoint.com
Opposition Is Confusing Situation Of IGP Sindh: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

Opposition is confusing situation of IGP Sindh: Ali Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said situation would be cleared after completing inquiry over the matter of Inspector General of Sindh police kidnapping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said situation would be cleared after completing inquiry over the matter of Inspector General of Sindh police kidnapping.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was confusing the situation about the issue of (IGP) Sindh.

The minister said Sindh government had politicized the police institution and opposition made the country as zoo.

He said after the passage of the 18th amendment police was working under the provincial government, adding Sindh government was incompetent and failed to deliver good governance in the province.

Although Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ruling in the province from many years but did nothing for the welfare of the people and betterment of Sindh, he added.

Ali Zaidi said captain (R) Safdar action on the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam was against of the law, adding he was arrested in the morning but granted bail in the same day evening.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always violated the constitution of the country and they do not believed in supremacy of law but the present government was working and strongly believed in rule of law and no one was above the law.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was strongly believed in independence of institutions and it had never adopted policy of interference in the official matters of any institution.

He said opposition was claiming that last general election were rigged but they were not filing case in the courts in that regard.

