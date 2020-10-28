Opposition must unite for national interest despite internal differences: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday suggested that all political parties will have to come together for national interest in order to support the government's efforts to control inflation, terrorism and encouraged our national institutions for national stability Talking to a private news channel, he said it is unfortunate that the opposition is busy in carrying forward narrative of enemies by maligning state institutions, especially the security agencies.

The minister said that opposition parties were trying to divert attention of people from the corrupt practices of their leaders by exploiting price hike in the country, adding, government would not allow anyone to play with the interests of the country.

His government would successfully brought down inflation from the double-digit mark and promised to initiate more measures to keep prices under control, he added.

Ali said the opposition is doing all these tactics to protect corruption of their leaders, adding that no national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) would be given to them at any cost rather to make them accountable for looting the national wealth.

He said that his government inherited the multiple problems including price hike and inflation owing to the wrong policies of the previous regimes but a comprehensive plan was prepared to control price hike and nation would hear good news soon.

The minister said the past rulers had left the national economy in the intensive care unit and the incumbent government succeeded to stabilize it after the untiring efforts, adding, Pakistan had achieved surplus in the current account deficit.

He also lauded the PM Imran Khan's efforts to rein in inflation and exuded confidence that prices will further come down in the near future.

Ali Muhammad listed a number of measures taken by the government to check rising inflation, including keeping a check on hoarding and acting against hoarders of essential commodities, besides PM Imran Khan was conducting daily meetings to review the current inflation situation in the country.

He said the government would welcomed the opposition's suggestion to debate the public related matters but government would not compromise on the issue of corruption.

The minister said the economy was moving in the right direction, adding Pakistan did manage to revive its economy during coronavirus pandemic at a time when world economies were under great stress and strain.