Opposition Parties Could Not Get NRO Unless Returning Looted Money: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Tuesday said opposition parties would not get (NRO) National Reconciliation Ordinance unless returning the looted money.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, he said that the opposition parties including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had only one point agenda to save their money amassed through the corruption.

He said opposition parties had made the country bankrupt during their respective tenures.

They have agreed on Charter of Corruption and only demanding NRO but they would not be provided the same.

Responding to a question, he said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhuttto Zardari was being launched at several times.

Opposition parties would not succeed in getting immunity.

Responding to another question, he said Pakistan cricket Team would sail through in the Semi Final. They should continue playing with confidence.

Fast bowler Muhammad Amir was the best player of the tournament.

