UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Have No Agenda: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Opposition parties have no agenda: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda but to save their corruption.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that corruption of the previous regimes had weakened roots of the country.

Usman Buzdar said that people of Pakistan had given five years mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PTI government would come up to their expectations and would complete its tenure.

He said desires of the opposition would remain desires in future as well, adding thatPrime Minister Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Sunday Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture to present a series of films at &#03 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Ban ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law on DMCC

1 hour ago

WAM Report: UAE preserves global heritage from des ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi welcomes record-breaking 11.35 million i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.