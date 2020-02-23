Opposition parties have no agenda: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda but to save their corruption.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that corruption of the previous regimes had weakened roots of the country.

Usman Buzdar said that people of Pakistan had given five years mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PTI government would come up to their expectations and would complete its tenure.

He said desires of the opposition would remain desires in future as well, adding thatPrime Minister Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the people.