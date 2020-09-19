UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Holding APC To Protect Their Corruption: CM

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Opposition parties holding APC to protect their corruption: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties were getting together in the name of all parties conference (APC) only to protect their vested interests and corruption.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that their sitting and meeting was not for the people but to save their corruption as they have no welfare agenda for people, adding that the opposition leaders have nothing to do with the problems of the people.

The CM said that the rejected elements were dejected to see the country moving in the right direction.

He added that people of Pakistan were well aware of negative politics of the opposition and they knew that the same parties looted the country's wealth and destroyed the economy. Now these elements were staging the drama of an APC. He said that the opposition leaders who were creating hue and cry were not even sincere with each other. The opposition parties had failed before and the APC would also fail, he added.

