'Opposition playing tactics to get NRO through APC': Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said that self-interested leadership of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) were playing tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) deal through holding of all parties conference (APC).

In an interview on ptv news, he said opposition was seeking NRO-deal on accountability process but government categorically made it clear that none of the corrupt leader would be granted an NRO.

He criticized that the corrupt elements had done nothing during their tenure before and would not get anything in future as well adding, the APC of opposition parties would be completely flopped.

Faisal Javed said the divided opposition parties would never get an opportunity to come to power again as both parties had differences on many issues adding he said opposition parties would further split after APC.

He further said that the corrupt opposition parties were incapable to launch any move against the government, adding, they were raising hue and cry as they wanted that nobody should ask them about their theft and corruption.

Replying a Question, he hailed that the economy has started showing signs of recovery in the wake of a weakening coronavirus pandemic in the country and international bodies have also acknowledged stability returning to various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

He said the Prime Minister has announced special relief for the construction sector for creating job opportunities.

Pakistan is coping well with the situation and we are heading towards the right direction in order to revive the economy, he added.

The incumbent government has taken corrective measures in order to support the most affected segments of the society in this coronavirus crucial time, adding, Pakistan has started producing protective garments and ventilators.

It is appreciable that the number of corona affected patients has decreased and even WHO and Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan's smart lockdown strategy, he mentioned.

The smart lockdown has brought positive outcomes and the public awareness has improved the situation in the country, he said.

Replying another Question, he reassured that his government is taking measures to tackle rampant inflation and slowdown in domestic productivity, including ensuring greater ease of doing business as it attempts to maintain solid and more balanced economic growth.

He said the government is focusing on Industrial development and several mega projects had been approved for improving irrigation management, watercourses and construction of dams and for creating job opportunities for youth.

He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to see Punjab police reformed on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police by replacing the old policing culture with a modern one to restore public confidence in the law enforcement agency.

He said this is the beginning of the new era that we call Naya Pakistan," adding, we are bringing new laws for protection of citizens and raising awareness where people can easily report their rape cases and strict punishments ensured for those who are involving in these crimes.