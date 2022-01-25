UrduPoint.com

Opposition Uproar Over Transparency Int'l Report 'illogical': Farrukh Habib

Published January 25, 2022

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday termed uproar of the opposition over recent report of Transparency International 'illogical' saying there was no mention of financial corruption at the government level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday termed uproar of the opposition over recent report of Transparency International 'illogical' saying there was no mention of financial corruption at the government level.

"There is only one report which brings total ranking of the CPI (Corruption Perception Index) down. Out of eight, there is no difference in seven reports," he said in a series of tweets.

He termed opposition 'stumbling block' to the rule of law and criticized it for not cooperating with the government on reforming the system.

Whenever they (opposition) were invited for reforming the system, he said they only resorted to blackmail the government by hurling threats of long march, en mass resignations and no-confidence motion.

The opposition had not only plundered the national wealth, but also corrupted the entire system while being in the power, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to ensure rule of law in the country.

"Our criminal law reforms are ready for legislation which will eventually pave the way for administration of justice and supremacy of law," he added.

Farrukh said it was first time in the country's history that the powerful was being held accountable despite the constant blackmailing of the opposition to the NRO like concession.

