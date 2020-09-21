Minister for Postal Services and Communication, Murad Saeed on Monday termed the opposition All parties Conference (APC) as gathering of corrupt,looters and thieves

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was speaking language of enemies against the country and its law enforcement agencies.

The minister said Pakistan was included in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N had destroyed national economy and institutions by adopting redundant policies during their governments.

Murad Saeed said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had moved the country on the path of development and prosperity, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing its all out efforts for improving economy and strengthening institutions through the prudent policies.

He said the prime minister had adopted comprehensive strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic and the country emerged as successful to overcome on the pandemic with effectively.

He said World Health Organization (WHO) and other international community were praising the present government policies against coronavirus and advising the rest of world to learn from Pakistan for the purpose.

Replying to a question, he said every sector of the country was improving under the charismatic and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding international community was demanding from Pakistan do more before PTI government.

He said Pakistan had played a pivotal role for establishing peace in Afghanistan and it was acknowledged at world level.

The minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was moving forward with successfully and civil military leadership was on same page.

He said the prime minister had highlighted the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session with courageously and in effective manner.