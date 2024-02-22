ORIC Organizes Lecture Session On "Diverse Society Counter-subversion Drive" At UoG
Published February 22, 2024
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) In a thought-provoking lecture session on the topic of "Diverse Society Counter-Subversion Drive” organized by the ORIC department was held here on Thursday at University of Gwadar (UoG).
Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, was the chief guest speaker.
The lecture session was attended by pro VC UoG Prof. Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Registrar UoG Dolat Khan,
Dean Faculty of Social Science, Director QEC, Dr Kambar Farooq, Director ORIC Muhammad Irshad Buledi, Director sports, Saghir Naseem, Director Financial Aids Shayhak Ali, Chairperson Computer Science department Madam Haim Gul, In charge Public Relations Naseer Muhammad, and students.
Prof. Dr. Sabir highlighted the challenges posed by subversion in the context of a diverse society.
Prof. Dr Sabir emphasized the importance of understanding the various dimensions of the diversity of Pakistan, including cultural, religious, and socio-economic aspects, as crucial components in formulating effective counter-subversion strategies.
During the lecture session, the scholar underscored the need for proactive measures, and calling for collaboration among academia, policymakers, and community leaders.
Dr. Sabir stressed the role of education in fostering tolerance and inclusivity, asserting that a well-informed society is better equipped to resist divisive influences. Throughout the lecture, Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir shed light on historical and contemporary examples to illustrate the impact of subversion on diverse societies and underscored the importance of unity in facing such challenges.
Earlier, UoG pro VC Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, also spoke on the occasion. Director ORIC Irshad Ahmed Buledi performed the duties of the stage secretary. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the speakers, faculty members and administrative staff who participated in the lecture session.
