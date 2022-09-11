UrduPoint.com

Orientation Ceremony Held For 8th Batch Of MSPH Programme

Published September 11, 2022

Orientation ceremony held for 8th Batch of MSPH Programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the number of aspirants in the field of public health, APPNA Institute of Public Health-JSMU aims towards increasing the capacity of admissions as the enrollment tops 50 for the programme of Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH), academic session 2022.

Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Professor Amjad Siraj Memon expressed these views at the inaugural ceremony for the eighth batch of MSPH programme here Sunday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan, Chairperson and Founding Dean AIPH-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari Baig, Programme Director MSPH programme Dr Zaeema Ahmer, Associate Professor Dr Shiraz Shaikh, Lubna Mazharullah, Assistant Professor Dr Greesh Kumar, Salman Zaidi, while Lecturer Dr Hira Tariq moderated the session.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon welcomed the freshmen with great fervor.

Addressing the students, Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that considering the infrastructure and faculty strength, JSMU will work on gathering resources and widening the participation in the MSPH programme.

He further advised them to aim for becoming competent public health specialists.

Speaking to the newly inducted batch of MSPH, Chairperson and Founding Dean Professor Lubna Ansari Baig stressed the need to remain observant and continuously learn and relearn with passion. MSPH graduates enter the workforce equipped with the skills and training in research analysis and advocating for healthcare policies.

She further introduced the freshmen to the rules and professional ethics, as per JSMU policy.

The Oath taking ceremony was led by Associate Professor Dr Shiraz Shaikh, alongwith the introduction to the faculty and staff members of AIPH-JSMU, as well as the facilities and the ongoing research projects of AIPH-JSMU.

Programme Director MSPH Dr Zaeema Ahmer introduced the freshers to the MSPH programme, alongwith a brief overview of programme academics and teaching pedagogy. Followed by, a talk by Dr Mariyam Noman sharing her real-life graduate experience with the mentors of the MSPH programme.

The session ended with a thanks giving note followed by photo session.

