Orientation Session Held To Give Awareness On Performance Of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

Orientation session held to give awareness on performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

An Orientation Session was organized by the Board of Directors of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to create better working relations between the Board and the company management

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :An Orientation Session was organized by the Board of Directors of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to create better working relations between the Board and the company management.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Chairman of Company Irfan Ali Kathia was the special guest. Board Directors Mrs Bushra Anjum, Engineer Iftikhar Haider, Engineer Akbar Khan, Engineer Shariq Akhtar, Deputy Director Local Government Department Chaudhry Khurshid, Chief Executive Officer Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar and other company officers were also present in the session.

Company Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju informed that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company was established in 2013 under the Companies Ordinance. A Board of Directors was also formulated to regulate the maintenance and oversight of the company. He said that the company was meant to make rules and improve the sanitation system.

The Board of Directors of the company plays a key role in formulating the policy.

On the direction of the Punjab government, company management should hold such sessions on an annual basis. Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said"Bahawalpur Waste Management Company is working to provide the best hygiene conditions to the city. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has started providing sanitation services in Tehsil Ahmadpur East."He further informed the members of the Board of Directors that BWMC was facing financial difficulties due to a lack of sources of income. He said that the company has sent a revenue generation plan for self-sustainability to the Punjab government. Naeem Akhtar said"The Punjab government wants to extend the jurisdiction of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to the entire division. At the end of the session, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and the board members appreciated the performance of the company and described the cleanliness situation in the city as satisfactory."

