Osama appeals SC to constitute full bench to hear CM election matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Central leader Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Osama Qadri on Monday expressed the hope that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will constitute a full bench to hear the matter of the election of Chief Minister Punjab.

Addressing a press conference alongwith other central leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Osama Qadri said that the honorable institutions should respect the wishes of the citizens of the country.

He said that there is no harm in establishing a full bench of the Supreme Court on the matter of the election of Chief Minister Punjab.

He said that this is the demand of the public and honorable judiciary should consider their demand.

He said that this is the constitutional right of political parties to request the country's courts to hear the important matter in the presence of all honorable judges of the Supreme Court. He said that all political parties are united on major political issues in the country.

He said, "We want supremacy of the law and strengthening of democratic institutions of the country. We are against any unconstitutional move considering it against the wishes of the people of the country."