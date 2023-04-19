UrduPoint.com

Out Of Magic Books Straight To The Screen, Umro Ayyar's Debut Seems Close

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Out of magic books straight to the screen, Umro Ayyar's debut seems close

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The most fascinating childhood tale is anticipated to enchant the audience very soon as the lead cast of the fantasy film recently left hints via their social media accounts.

The intriguing novels of Umro Ayyar and his magic-filled journey were always go-to bed must-haves that 90s kids still remember and reminisce about. The character of 'tumour ayyar' is not just childhood folklore but also a part of the literary heritage which has travelled centuries as being part of "Dastan-e-Amir Hamza" filled with adventures & evil sorcerers.

While ptv has a great contribution to putting these characters into real life through its majestic series 'Ainak Wala Jin' in which umro year appeared as part of a few episodes but to give this marvellous character its due recognition and bring back the nostalgic hero for its admirers a Pakistani film is set to make its appearance with a renewed look.

Although the project named 'UmroAyyar - A New Beginning' had earlier announced its launch in November 2021 but was delayed.

Now finally after a long wait fans are anticipating the release of this much-awaited film as its lead cast recently hinted at the final countdown to release.

Famed as Altamash of Anaa, Uman Mukhtar shared motion graphics of the said film along with a caption, in which he is appearing as a lead star which made his fans eager to know the final date of the film's release.

"The Countdown to the ultimate battle has begun", captioned Mukhtar under his Instagram post.

Along with Mukhtar, another leader of the legendary project 'Sanam Saeed' also shared the same snippet via her official Instagram account which intrigued the fans about the grand release of this masterpiece magical tale.

Directed by Azfar Jafri under the production of VR Chili Production, Umro Ayyar is featuring a talented set of cast & crew to make the star power to the production which can enthral the audience in its true sense along with filling the screens with magic, thrill and fantasy.

