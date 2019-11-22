Outgoing CJCSC pays farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M), paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The President appreciated the services rendered by the outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee for the defence of the country.

He said that General Zubair Mahmood Hayat was a true professional soldier and had been instrumental in increasing the efficiency and professionalism of the Armed Forces.

The President also wished General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M) good health, success and happiness in his future life.