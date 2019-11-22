UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outgoing CJCSC Pays Farewell Call On President Dr. Arif Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:28 PM

Outgoing CJCSC pays farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M), paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M), paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The President appreciated the services rendered by the outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee for the defence of the country.

He said that General Zubair Mahmood Hayat was a true professional soldier and had been instrumental in increasing the efficiency and professionalism of the Armed Forces.

The President also wished General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M) good health, success and happiness in his future life.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

'Not here to save my seat but to bring real change ..

14 minutes ago

Poland Extradites to Russia Chernyakov Suspected o ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets rebound as trade optimism returns

1 minute ago

Russian Servicemen's Experience in Syria Assists D ..

2 minutes ago

Expo held to boost lancang-Meckong sub-regional t ..

3 minutes ago

Natural gas, false hope in climate change campaign ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.