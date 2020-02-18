Over 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis claim that there are Afghan migrants living in their area

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 26% Pakistanis claim that there are Afghan migrants living in their area

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 26% Pakistanis claim that there are Afghan migrants living in their area.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Are there Afghan migrants residing in your area?” In response, 26% said yes, 67% said no and 7% said they did not know/did not respond.