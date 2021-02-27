Over 105 kanals government land retrieved

On the directions of the Punjab government to evacuat government land, the district management has evacuated over 105 kanals government land from land mafia in Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of the Punjab government to evacuat government land, the district management has evacuated over 105 kanals government land from land mafia in Hasilpur.

A team of Revenue Department headed by Assistant Commissioner, Hasilpur, Kamran Ashraf took acation against the land mafia and got over 105 kanals government land evacuated in Chak-20/FW.

The worth of the land is told to be over Rs 18 million in market.

Speaking the occasion, AC Hasilpur said that zero tolerance policy had been adopted against land mafia. He said that no one would be allowed to grab government land.