ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan has so far dispatched eight consignments containing 1,115 tons of relief items for Afghan people as the process of extending humanitarian aid to the war-torn country continues.

Consisting of food, medicine and shelters, two consignments were dispatched through Torkham border, two from Ghulam Khan border and one from Chaman border.

Five consignments were arranged with the collaboration of Turkish Red Crescent Society, Aga Khan Foundation, Rizq, a Lahore-based startup and Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust.

Out of these, three consignments were sent through Torkham, one each from Angoor Adda and Kharlachi.

The said five consignments consisted of 554 tons of food, medicines and shelters.

Besides dispatching relief items, Pakistan had also been supporting the Afghan masses by sending medical teams to cope with the medical emergency situation which is feared to deteriorate with the onset of the winter.

Pakistan has established two medical camps in which 8,120 patients were examined and 530 patients went through surgical procedures conducted by the Pakistani eye specialists.

The first free eye camp was organised in Khost from November 18-20, 2021 where 2670 patients were treated while 324 surgeries were performed.

The second free eye camp was organized at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital Kabul from November 22-24, 2021 where 5,450 patients including children, women and the elderly were treated and 206 surgeries were performed.

Since the pullout of foreign troops from Afghanistan, Pakistan had been calling the world to assist Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian and economic catastrophe.

In their interactions with foreign leaders, Pakistani leadership had been urging the world to stand with Afghans in the time of need irrespective of the geopolitical interests.

Pakistan has recently announced to send Rs 5 billion humanitarian aid to Afghanistan which would include 50,000 metric tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other critical supplies.

As a humanitarian gesture, Pakistan has also allowed India to transport 50,000 metric tons of wheat through Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The government also assured to facilitate the return of Afghan patients stranded in India.

Moreover, the country also approve in-principle tariff and sales tax reduction on key Afghan exports to Pakistan to support the war-hit economy.