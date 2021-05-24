Over 111 acres state land retrieved

The tehsil administration Jarranwala during an ongoing operation against land mafia retrieved state land worth Rs 557 million from illegal occupants

According to official sources here on Monday,a team headed by AC (Jarranwala) Zain-ul-Abideen conducted raid in Chak No 586-GB and retrieved over 111 acres government land.

The team also demolished temporary and permanent construction, while further investigation was underway.