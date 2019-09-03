UrduPoint.com
Over 129,000 Hujjaj Returned Home

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 02:06 PM

Over 129,000 hujjaj returned home

Over 129,000 including 68,000 government and 61,000 private hujjaj have returned the country after performing the sacred obligation of Hajj 2019, said a spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Over 129,000 including 68,000 government and 61,000 private hujjaj have returned the country after performing the sacred obligation of Hajj 2019, said a spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony.

Giving a daily update of Hujjaj's return, he said over 56,000 hujjaj have reached in Madina Munawwara, who would return home after eight days' stay there.

The post hajj flights were continue departing from Jeddah and Madina Munawwara airports.

As many as13,000 hujjaj were still present at Makkah and 42,000 at Madina Munawwara.

The Hajj operation would continue till September 15, 2019.

